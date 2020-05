About this show

Gilbert and Sullivan's last collaboration and possibly their least known. Ludwig, an actor, replaces Rudolph, the miserly Grand Duke of Pfenning Halbfenning, after 'killing' Rudolph by drawing the Ace in a statutory duel! By assuming all of Rudolph's obligations, he soon find himself with far more wives, and prospective wives than he knows what to do with.

Part of the 28th International Gilbert and Sullivan Festival