One of Gilbert and Sullivan's best-loved comic operettas, Patience wittily satirises the Victorian Aesthetic movement and the rival claims of Art and Man to win a fair lady's hand. Bunthorne the poet is madly adored by a bevy of beautiful maidens (and Lady Jane), who have thrown over their former lovers, the Heavy Dragoon Guards - but Bunthorne only has eyes for his innocent dairymaid, Patience. Matters are complicated when Patience's former boyfriend arrives on the scene and the Guards turn to Art to win back their errant fiancées. Will they succeed? Will anyone every marry Lady Jane? And who will be Bunthorne's bride?

Part of the 28th International Gilbert and Sullivan Festival