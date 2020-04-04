About this show

Join us for the ultimate celebration of the biggest disco floor fillers ever. Boogie Wonderland is the UK's number one disco tribute show and is guaranteed to have you dancing All Night Long. A live 8 piece band of West End musicians present all your favourite disco hits with slick choreography and stunning vocals to deliver the greatest disco party ever! Revel in the incredible sounds of Earth, Wind & Fire, KC and the Sunshine Band, The Jacksons, Sister Sledge, Bee Gees, Chic and many more! Making Boogie Wonderland the perfect party night out.