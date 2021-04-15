About this show

Madness front-man.

Due to huge popular demand, after his first tour-de-force, smash hit, sell out tour, My Life Story, Suggs is treading the boards again with a brand new show. If the first show was about how on Earth he got there, Suggs: What a King Cnut is about the surprises that awaited him when he did. Vertigo on the roof of Buckingham Palace, nearly blowing the closing ceremony of the Olympics , the embarrassing stuff that happened at Glastonbury. Things have gone a smidge surreal since the Madness frontman was a twelve year old in shorts on the tough streets of North London. Constantly expecting that inevitable tap on the shoulder to hear