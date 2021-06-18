About this show

The legendary George Benson has sold millions of records world-wide and thrilled audiences everywhere.

The live shows will feature George Benson's masterful guitar playing, and Benson and his band will perform his Greatest Hits from his impressive back catalogue - which includes such classics as Give Me The Night, Lady Love Me (One More Time), Turn Your Love Around, Inside Love , Never Give Up On A Good Thing and In Your Eyes and more... Benson's latest album, the critically acclaimed 'Walking to New Orleans', the jazz guitar legend's tribute to both piano-pounding hit machine Fats Domino and the original rock guitar hero and poet, Chuck Berry. This is his 45th album and his first recording since 2013's 'Inspiration: A Tribute to Nat King Cole'.