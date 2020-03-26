About this show

The 'must-see' musical.



The astonishing true story of Nicholas Saunderson who sought to make the impossible possible. No eyes. No braille. No hope. It is 1682. He is humiliated and rejected at every turn. Can an emerging genius with numbers confound those who seek to repress him?



Set against the contrasting earthiness of Yorkshire and the dreaming spires of Cambridge, No Horizon is a tale of courage, aspiration, love and overcoming adversity.



Featuring emotive, stunning music, this epic story tells of Saunderson’s dogged determination to fulfil his dream. It is as moving as it is inspiring. No Horizon seeks to establish Saunderson in his rightful place as a national icon.