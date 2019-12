About this show

YOU ARE ROYALLY INVITED TO THE EVENT OF THE YEAR!



His Royal Highness, THE Prince Charming, requests your company at The Viaduct Theatre Dean Clough, this Christmas 2019.



With an excellent reputation for innovation and creativity, Panto Ever After guarantee a brand new, exciting interpretation of everyone's favourite Pantomime, Cinderella.



Join us for heaps of fast-paced family fun with glitz and glamour, popular tunes and all your favourite fairytale characters.