Mark the fresh beginning and welcome the Year of the Rat (the first in the 12-year cycle of Chinese zodiac) at the Victoria Theatre Halifax this Chinese New Year as Jinlong Culture & Performing Arts brings a spectacular line-up of Chinese acrobatics, music and dance to Halifax! With exciting programmes including skilled roller-skaters, mesmerising magic, illuminating Dragon Dance, live instruments and more, Chinese New Year Extravaganza showcases a dazzling array of performances full of colour, amazement and fun. Not forgetting the cheerful lions and the playful pandas, this family-friendly show is the perfect entertainment for all to enjoy!