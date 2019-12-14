About this show

A popular panto long before it got the Disney treatment.

This production has all the ingredients for a magical trip to the theatre, with hilarious slapstick humour, plenty of audience interaction, not to mention some fabulous song and dance routines that will delight audiences of all ages. Beauty and the Beast will be sure to make you laugh, cry and fall in love with a host of hilarious and hairy characters - so book your tickets now for a fun filled panto and to discover if Beauty can see beyond appearances and learn to love a beast!