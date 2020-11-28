About this show

Comedian, writer, broadcaster and all-round British institution Arthur Smith and bask in an evening of laughter and off-the-wall humour with one of the 'alternative comedians' who shook up the 80s and 90s. Expect an evening of sublime playfulness, crammed with jokes, anecdotes, short stories, poems and songs. Arthur is simply one of our funniest and most original comic performers and is guaranteed to bring you a night of hilarity, mirth and scandal... With a touch of rudeness thrown in for good measure.

Red Brick Auditorium