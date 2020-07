About this show

Classic tale of love, ambition and revenge. Set amid Brooklyn's Italian-American community. Eddie and Beatrice have raised niece Catherine as their only precious daughter. She is almost 16 when two cousins arrive illegally from Sicily, seeking work and shelter and jeopardising all their dreams. This powerful modern classic will have you gripped as the hero Eddie grapples with his feelings towards the two women in his life, surviving in the shadow of the famous bridge in 1950s New York.