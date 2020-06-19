About this show

Looking for a fun filled evening of fantastic 80s music and dancing? Then look no further... Join us at Tropicana Nights and indulge yourselves in pure 80s heaven. Whether you go all out in your favourite 80's outfit or not, you are guaranteed to get in the party mood as soon as you walk into Watford Colosseum. So what are you waiting for? Get you tickets now and we'll see you in 80s paradise! And look who's joining Team Tropicana! Top radio Dj, Mick Brown! If anyone knows the 80's this man does. Not only did he play the records he made them as well!