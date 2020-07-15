About this show

Alex Horne has gathered some of the UK's finest jazz musicians and mixed them with the most exciting comics in the country to create some unique and hilarious noises. It's jazz-infused comedy, late, live and loud - part improvised, part horned, part performance, part party. Horne can normally be found lurking behind a laptop on things like BBC4's We Need Answers but for this show he'll be wearing a suit and singing songs. His band usually tour with Madness (and Girls Aloud) but now they're riffing to the rhythm of comedy backed by some truly great comics. Much more than stand up, much more than music, this is the Horne Section. Premiering in Edinburgh in 2010, The Horne Section has since enjoyed sell-out runs at the Soho Theatre, Union Chapel and Lyric Theatre in the West End. The Horne Section has also played at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival, the Cat Laughs Comedy Festival in Kilkenny and the Cheltenham Jazz Festival.