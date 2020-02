About this show

Kick up your heels and join the finest of queer royalty as we takeover the Queen's House to celebrate LGBT History Month! Enjoy an evening of dazzling, gender-diverse performances and immersive experiences showcasing queer power in this former royal residence. Be part of a historic moment as we explore and interrogate the faces of Queen Elizabeth I while the trio of Armada Portraits are on display for the first time together in their 430-year history!