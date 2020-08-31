About this show

A young woman sits alone on a park bench, lost in her own thoughts. What is she thinking? Dive into her mind in this unique sensory and immersive theatre experience.

After taking the streets of Paris by storm, with sell-out performances, C-O-N-T-A-C-T now journeys to the streets and parks of London, offering its unique blend of immersive theatre and sensorial soundscapes to a whole new audience, eager to once again experience live theatre. Become totally immersed in the world of our characters for 50 remarkable minutes, as you plug into this joyous, poetic and liberating experience, literally. Delivered via an app created especially for this exciting new show, you will be swept-away by state-of- the-art 3D sound design as you use your smartphone and headphones to navigate the performance. Walk the path shoulder to shoulder with the performers and share their sensations and thoughts, as the action unfolds before your eyes. This unique, bold and life-affirming production pushes the boundaries of what live theatre can achieve, allowing us to redefine what

Check dates. This event takes place at Greenwich/Cutty Sark