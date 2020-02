About this show

Simon Evans is the star of Live at the Apollo, Mock The Week, BBC Radio 4's The News Quiz, The Unbelievable Truth & Simon Evans Goes To Market. Simon has made appearances on This Week, Question Time, Celebrity Mastermind, Pointless Celebrities and Mastermind The Professionals.

This show raises the stakes, with his usual excoriating views of a world on fire given a perspective shift from personal revelations that turned his world upside down this year.