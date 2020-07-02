About this show

'Underwood Lane - the Winter sun hangs like a suppurating boil glued to a giant sheet of dirty asbestos above the blackened tenements that rear up from the cobbled street like a row of broken teeth...' So sets the scene for a new John Byrne musical play written in the vintage style that audiences have come to love through his classic masterpieces The Slab Boys trilogy and TV hits Your Cheatin' Heart and Tutti Frutti. Telling the tale of a young skiffle band trying to make it, Underwood Lane has it all: style, fierce love rivalry, broken hearts, dodgy dealers, religion, sex, death, and is written in memory of John's Paisley buddy, Gerry Rafferty, who was born and brought up on the titular street.