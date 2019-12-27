About this show

The Steamie is coming to The SSE HYDRO in December 2019 - bigger, better and STEAMIER than ever!

We’re taking Scotland’s most loved play and adding a bit extra – more cast, more music, more songs and more laughs. This is a unique chance to travel back to 1950’s Glasgow and relive your favourite stories with Dolly, Magrit, Doreen and Mrs Culfeathers as they all get their washing done before the Hogmanay bells.

Don’t miss this spectacular new production, designed specifically for The SSE Hydro in what's sure to be THE ultimate Hogmanay experience.