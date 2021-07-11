About this show

If you're a fan of one of X Factor's finest exports you're sure to L.O.V.E. The Little Mix Experience! Four hugely talented girls pay tribute to one of the UK's finest girl bands. With breathtaking dance moves, replica costumes and some of the finest vocals in the UK, this is a high-energy show from beginning to end, packed with all of Little Mix's greatest hits and suitable for all ages! Featuring songs such as DNA, Wings, Salute, Black Magic, Love Me Like You, Secret Love Song and many, many more. They look like Little Mix, They Sound like Little Mix, they are "The Little Mix Experience"