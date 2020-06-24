About this show

For over four decades, The Isley Brothers have been at the cutting-edge of music, creating some of the most original and memorable songs ever written. Whether rhythm and blues, gospel, jazz, doo-wop or funk they have continually stretched their musical boundaries, attracting fans all around the world and influencing a generation of contemporary artists. Come and hear one of the greatest bands of all time perform their brilliant music, including This Old Heart of Mine, Shout, Harvest For the World, Summer Breeze, That Lady, Love the one You're With and many more.