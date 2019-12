About this show

The ultimate celebration of the sweet sound of Motown, this stunning live show combines firstclass music, slick choreography and an amazing band for the ultimate Motown experience. Over 50 golden years of Motown music are remembered in this Christmas special, featuring songs from legendary artists such as The Temptations, The Four Tops, Smokey Robinson, Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder, The Jackson Five, The Isley Brothers and many more.