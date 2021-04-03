About this show

The Doors were a celebration of all that was wild, weird and wonderful about 60 s L.A. The Doors Alive, the UK s premier Doors tribute band, recreate the look, sounds and vibe of a classic performance. Their energetic show is delivered with style and professionalism and is the ultimate Doors experience with a set list including; Love Me Two Times, Five To One, People Are Strange, Hello I Love You, Twentieth Century Fox, Riders On The Storm, The Crystal Ship, When The Music's Over, Unknown Soldier, Touch Me, Love Her Madly, Roadhouse Blues, Alabama Song, Back Door Man, Break On Through, Soul Kitchen, The Changeling, Gloria, L.A. Woman, Light My Fire, Peace Frog & Moonlight Drive.