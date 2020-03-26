About this show

One of the great bands of the sixties and seventies, enjoying a revival in the new century.

Making stops with his band in Italy, Germany, UK, Scandinavia, and more, they will perform passion-filled songs from their fifty year career, including fan favorites from Woodstock to Supernatural and beyond. The tour will commemorate two very important milestones in the iconic guitarist's career: the 20th anniversary of his groundbreaking, multiple Grammy-winning album Supernatural and the 50th anniversary of his masterpiece Abraxas. Come find out why Santana has had a song in the Top 10 in every decade since the 1960's. While Santana will highlight songs from both his Supernatural and Woodstock eras on the Miraculous 2020 World Tour, he will also feature what he calls "the new hymns and songs of tomorrow." The band (which also features Santana's wife, Cindy Blackman Santana, on drums) will also perform energy-infused songs from Santana's 2019 album Africa Speaks, produced by maverick hitmaker Rick Rubin. NPR called it Santana's "best record in decades" and The New York Times said it "ranks with the fiercest albums in Santana's 50-year career."