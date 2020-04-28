WhatsOnStage Logo
Home link
priscilla-queen-of-the-desert logo image

Priscilla - Queen of the Desert

King's Theatre, Glasgow
Buy Tickets

About this show

The iconic musical Priscilla Queen of the Desert is touring the UK! With more glitter than ever before, this smash-hit show features a dazzling array of stunning costumes, fabulous feathers and a non-stop parade of dance-floor classics.

Based on the Oscar-winning film, Priscilla is the hilarious adventure of three friends on a heart-warming journey.

Starring Strictly Come Dancing winner Joe McFadden and with more glitter than ever before! This smash-hit show features a dazzling array of stunning costumes, fabulous feathers and a non-stop parade of dance-floor classics including "It’s Raining Men", "I Will Survive", "I Love The Nightlife" and "Finally"!

Priscilla is the hilarious adventure of three friends who hop aboard a battered old bus bound for the Outback to put on the show of a lifetime. Their epic journey is a heart-warming story of self-discovery, sass and acceptance.

Show Details

Cast

Creatives