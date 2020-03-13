About this show

Renowned all over the world for his cheeky, irreverent and high-octane performances, Craig's tours are firmly established as one of the best nights out around. His razorsharp wit and unsurpassed audience rapport provide the perfect blend for a brilliant night of pure, unadulterated comedy

If you're a gin, he's a tonic! Join Craig as he pops his cork to toast his 20th solo show - this is one fun mixer that will keep you fizzy all the way to the bottom! Fresh from making his solo debut on New York's off-Broadway, Craig's in the pink this year, channelling his best Bertie Bassett, turning 50 shades of gay, and proving it takes allsorts to make the world go round in his bubbly, fun new show. Cheers!