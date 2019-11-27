About this show

It's not easy being Cinderfella: he's spent his whole life living in the shadow of his nightmare sporting legend step-brothers Tristan and Christian. When they say jump, he says 'I cannae, not in these Buffalo boots.' Add to the mix his wicked stepmother - reknowned fashion designer Madame De La Numpty - and its not a good life. But there's hope for our buck-toothed, back-braced, freckly hero - Princess Charmaine is on the prowl for a new fella. The Princess Charmaine. Her whose posters Cinderfella has above his fireplace. But will she see past his brothers' enormous egos and shoulder-pads that true love can be found in the most unexpected of places? With his keen sense of fashion and needlework, Cinderfella and his best pal, a fresian cow named Muttons, go on a journey to show the whole of that pantosphere that ?manning up' can only be done in a pair of platform heels and hot red lipstick. Who will Princess Charmaine pick as her husband the royal regal ball? Will Cinderfella find his true love? And who on earth would leave a 6inch glass heeled platform at the bottom of the royal palace stairs? Find out in this year's panto.