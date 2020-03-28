About this show

Experience Ridley Scott's multi Academy Award?-nominated cult classic, Blade Runner (2007 Final Cut), on a vast HD screen while Vangelis' synthesizer-led score is performed by The Avex Ensemble for the first time in-sync with the 1982 motion picture. In this stylish noir thriller, detective Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford) must continue as a replicant hunter, or ?blade runner', following the escape of four replicants from colonies who've returned to earth. His mission however is complicated when he falls for Rachel (Sean Young); a replicant based at the Tyrell Corporation.