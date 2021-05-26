About this show

Two of Scotland's most popular and acclaimed musicians, Phil Cunningham and Aly Bain have been working together for since the mid Eighties. In 1988, after appearing together on several television series and finding a rapport and enjoyment in playing as a duo, they decided to tour together.

An evening of evocative traditional Scottish folk music from two of its finest exponents. Phil Cunningham has been dubbed Scotland's musical director. Aly Bain is regarded as Scotland's supreme traditional Celtic fiddler and he was a founder of the famous folk band Boys of Lough and is well known from his BBC television programmes on fiddling. Expect the misty, whisky-soaked atmosphere of a pub in Shetland.