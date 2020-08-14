About this show

Following the success of The Sword in the Stone and The Three Musketeers, IKP returns with another "bonkers" theatre adventure in Summer 2020 with a brand new comedy adaptation of L. Frank Baum's The Wonderful Wizard of Oz. This performance will adhere to strict social distancing guidelines, and will be performed outdoors. Performances will continue as planned except in the event of extreme adverse weather conditions. Join Dorothy and Toto as they encounter munchkins, witches, winged monkeys, enchanted slippers and a Wonderful Wizard! Expect the unexpected in this comedy for all the family, featuring physical humour, fast-paced multi-roling and plenty of laughs for all ages. There is no seating provided, so please bring something to sit on. This production is designed to be performed in the open-air and will continue except in the event of extreme adverse weather. Waterproofs, blankets and face masks are advised.

This event takes place at Nature in Art, Wallsworth Hall, Sandhurst, Gloucester GL2 9PA