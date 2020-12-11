About this show

The tale of the sleeping beauty - sleeping under the spell of a wicked witch until her Prince Charming comes to wake her up.

Join us for an exciting tale full of enchanted spinning wheels, magical fairies, handsome princes and daring dragons. An evil sorceress named Carabosse places a curse on Princess Beauty causing her to prick her finger on the spindle of a spinning wheel and fall into a deep slumber. Can anyone wake the princess from her sleep before it's too late? Will Carabosse be defeated? And will true love win the day? Sleeping Beauty is packed full of spectacular costumes, side-splitting comedy and show-stopping musical numbers. It's going to be the panto of your dreams!

This event takes place at Alton Assembly Rooms, Alton GU34 1BA