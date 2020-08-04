About this show

Michael Buble - An Evening With 2020

Powderham Castle, Exeter

Grammy-award winning global megastar Michael Bublé will return to the UK next year with a very special tour that will visit beautiful stately homes, castles and cricket grounds across the country.

Set to be some of the most vocally and visually stunning concerts of 2020, the forthcoming ‘An Evening with Michael Bublé’ summer tour will blend his world-class showmanship with the impressive grandeur of magnificent venues, for an unforgettable musical experience. Kicking off on Fri 24 July at Bath Royal Crescent, the tour will visit locations in Hatfield, Norfolk, Derby, Warwick, Durham, Leeds, Exeter, Cardiff and Hove. It marks the first time that Michael will perform open-air concerts at these stunning, historic venues.

Michael Bublé is without a doubt one of the best entertainers in the world. He connects with an audience like no other. The “irresistibly big-hearted” (Telegraph) performer oozes genuine charisma, velvety vocals and smooth moves. Michael has already completed six sold-out world tours, won four Grammy Awards and sold over 60 million records over the course of his extraordinary career.