About this show

The chaotic cabaret cult! Howl with the Hounds of Love and dance on the moors with Wuthering Heights. Kate's not there, but you are. Over a career spanning five decades, Bush has always attracted loyal and devoted followers and this brand-new show celebrates their stories.

Performer Sarah-Louise Young reunites with director Russell Lucas to explore the fans and music of one of the most influential voices in British pop culture.

This event takes place at Hanger Farm Arts Centre, Aikman Lane, Totton, Southampton SO40 8FT