About this show

In the summer, the Club took the decision, with some sadness, to not put on the immensely popular annual panto this year due to coronavirus. The Wirksworth panto is one of the largest and most successful amateur pantomimes in the Peak District. Performances always sell out, with more demand for tickets than seats. Sell-out shows in recent years have included Peter Pan, Puss in Boots, Snow White, Robinson Crusoe and Scrooge. Rather than one big show, the Glee Club will present 12 Days of Panto - 12 mini-pantos, to be premiered on YouTube at 7:15pm each night from the 1st to the 12th December. They will feature pirates, ghosts, witches, a talking mirror, Cinderella, Peter Pan, Snow White and the Seven Dwarves, the traditional panto walk down finale AND the Dame's Christmas Speech. Laughs, songs and glamour are all guaranteed. To go to the panto from the comfort of your own home visit www.panto2020.com. You will then be magically whisked to YouTube where you can settle down each night ready for curtain up. The usual audience participation is encouraged - cheer the hero, boo the baddy, shout out 'it's behind you' and singalong to the Derbyshire version of the 12 Days of Christmas! The shows will remain on YouTube for the foreseeable future.