About this show

Mistaken identity, lust and class are at the heart of this classic comedy set in the rustic England of the 1760s. Sub-titled The Mistakes of a Night. A rich handsome single man, Marlow, is very good at chatting up barmaids, but bashful in front of society ladies. The he falls for Miss Kate Hardcastle and things start to go wrong when his friend persuade him that her family home is in fact the local inn!