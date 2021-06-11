About this show

Famous for their catchy pop versions of old ?50s US rock ?n roll songs as much as their flamboyant Teddy Boy look, dance routines and numerous television appearances, Showaddywaddy will take to the Pitlochry stage for the first time in what promises to be a finger clicking, side-stepping, rock ?n roll evening. From a catalogue of hits from over 30 years (their first single, Hey Rock ?n Roll was released in 1974), they perform timeless pop favourites such as Under The Moon of Love, Heartbeat and Blue Moon.