About this show

Famous for creating unique harmony versions of pop, classical and West-End anthems, the four British singers take audiences on a musical rollercoaster.

Since joining together in 2007, Brit Award Winning vocalists Blake have recorded and performed many of the world's best loved songs. Celebrating a new decade together, they have chosen their all-time favourites, bringing you an extraordinary show that highlights their harmonies better than ever before. Join them this year to hear an eclectic new selection of classical anthems, West End hits & contemporary covers, including intimate acoustic arrangements accompanied by virtuosic live piano, showing off their unique harmonic dexterity. Their genuine friendship, love of music and relaxed comic banter make every show unique, ensuring a warmth and intimacy that audiences return to again & again.