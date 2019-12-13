WhatsOnStage Logo
Home link
snow-white-and-the-seven-dwarfs logo image

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

Leas Cliff Hall, Folkestone
Buy Tickets

About this show

Headlining the glittering production as Prince Benedict will be Thomas Redgrave who shot to fame on Britain’s Got Talent as a member of Musical Theatre group Collabro. Since winning the nation’s favourite talent show back in 2014, Collabro have enjoyed phenomenal success with 4 Top Twenty Albums, numerous sell-out performances throughout the USA and Asia and, most recently, they completed a 52 date sell-out UK tour culminating at the world-renowned Royal Albert Hall in London.

Thomas is joined by award-winning comedian Andre Vincent as Dame Dolly Doolittle and acclaimed cabaret performer Dave Lynn as the Wicked Queen. Completing the line-up is up-and-coming comedy star Phil Reid as Muddles and Naomi Slater in the title role of Snow White.

Show Details

Cast