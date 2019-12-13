About this show

Headlining the glittering production as Prince Benedict will be Thomas Redgrave who shot to fame on Britain’s Got Talent as a member of Musical Theatre group Collabro. Since winning the nation’s favourite talent show back in 2014, Collabro have enjoyed phenomenal success with 4 Top Twenty Albums, numerous sell-out performances throughout the USA and Asia and, most recently, they completed a 52 date sell-out UK tour culminating at the world-renowned Royal Albert Hall in London.

Thomas is joined by award-winning comedian Andre Vincent as Dame Dolly Doolittle and acclaimed cabaret performer Dave Lynn as the Wicked Queen. Completing the line-up is up-and-coming comedy star Phil Reid as Muddles and Naomi Slater in the title role of Snow White.