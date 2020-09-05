About this show

It's the show jam packed with sweet soul music and Motown magic that continues to leave audiences dancing and chanting for more following each outstanding performance. Featuring the voice of Mr William Hicks, the show full of high-stepping choreography and superb vocal harmonies hits the stage with all the glitz of Vegas. Hailing from Atlanta Georgia, William Hicks comes from the old school ? he is a big man with a big voice. He's has played the Atlanta Stadium on the same bill as Gladys Knight and the original Four Tops and Temptations. Visually exciting, musically authentic, all the Four Tops' hits feature: Reach Out, Baby I Need Your Loving, I Can't Help Myself (Sugar Pie), Standing In The Shadow, Bernadette, Walk Away Renee and Loco In Acapulco as well as the songs of The Temptations, Drifters, Miracles, Platters, Stylistics, Smokey Robinson, Ben E King and many more.