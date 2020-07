About this show

Meet the loveable Buttons, the Ugly Sisters, Evil Stepmother and of course Cinderella as we bring you one of our favourite pantomimes. Enjoy huge fun for all the family as the ugly sisters do their best to make sure that Cinderella misses the ball, while she depends on your help to get there. With all the usual pantomime ingredients, some new twists and a great cast, our Panto is the place to be!