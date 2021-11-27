About this show

Paul Foot's recent shows and tours have garnered a string of 5 star reviews and successive Barry Nominations at the Melbourne Comedy Festival. Described by Chortle as "Inspired, surreal and incomprehensibly funny", he is a true original, challenging comedic convention at every turn and delighting his connoisseurs. A BBC New Comedy Award and Daily Telegraph Open Mic winner, most recent UK TV credits include "8 Out 10 Cats" Channel 4, "Never Mind The Buzzcocks" BBC2, "The Alternative Comedy Experience" Comedy Central and "Russell Howard's Good News" BBC3.