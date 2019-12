About this show

The Pantomime story of Aladdin and the magic lamp.

Aladdin, Widow Twankey and Wishee Washee are so very very poor and to top it all off Aladdin has gone and fallen in love with a Princess! Will he be able to make his wishes come true and defeat the wicked Abanazar? Come and join us as FTH Theatre this festive season to find out.