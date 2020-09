About this show

The 100 million album selling Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons. Featuring all your favourite tracks including "Big Girls Don't Cry", "Walk Like A Man", "Bye, Bye, Baby" and "Oh What A Night", it's an evening of great music, fun and more. Featuring our amazing vocalists, your host Leye D Johns and our beautiful dancers don't miss out on this incredible night with 'The Jerseys'!