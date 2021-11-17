About this show

Tribute act.

Simon and Garfunkel: Through the Years is the most authentic sounding concert which celebrates the unforgettable music of Simon Garfunkel. Made up of Dan Haynes Pete Richards, Bookends have toured the globe extensively with their concerts being described as simply breathtaking. Performing the songs in a truly captivating way, their delicate recreation of the unmistakable sound of the American folk-rock duo is something of a masterpiece. Bookends have been performing their unique, world-class concert to audiences in some of the finest theatres and concert halls across the UK, Europe and the United States. Hear many of the hits such as The Sound of Silence, Mrs Robinson, The Boxer and Bookends' very own beautiful rendition of the unforgettable Bridge Over Troubled Water. This is without doubt the closest thing to Simon Garfunkel touring the world today.