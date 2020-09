About this show

Into the Shadows recreate the unique sound The Shadows. The Shadows were at forefront of the way live music was performed in the early sixties. They had 6 number one hits and 16 top ten hits, and were in the charts for a total of 310 weeks. No other instrumental Group has ever achieved such success. Into the Shadows play all The Shadows hits, and perform many of the early Cliff Richard hits from the days when they the Shadows were his backing Group.