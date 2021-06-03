About this show

The Reunion Group are extremely proud and excited to present a brand new authentic tribute production for 2018. Few vocalists can attempt to emulate iconic voice of Karen Carpenter, but International West End vocalist Vikki Holland-Bowyer sounds uncannily similar to the 70s superstar. She undertakes the character of Karen superbly, paying meticulous attention to her mannerisms. Richard Carpenter is played by musical arranger vocalist Greg Stevenson. Carpenters Gold supremely captures how they were 'live in concert' and is the most accurate Carpenters tribute production on the stage today. Listen to greatest hits, such as Goodbye to Love, Solitaire, We've Only Just Begun, Top of the World, Yesterday Once More, Superstar, plus many more.