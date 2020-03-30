About this show

Michael Nunn and William Trevitt - former dancers with The Royal Ballet - founded their all-male company Balletboyz in 2000. The company has since won multiple awards and has produced several acclaimed television projects, including The Rough Guide to Choreography (Channel 4), The Royal Ballet in Cuba (More4) and Balletboyz: The Rite of Spring (BBC Three), as well as creating the digital work for Christopher Wheeldon's Electric Counterpoint (The Royal Ballet).

Deluxe fuses the work of some of the world's most exciting and innovative choreographers and composers. Chinese dancer and choreographer Xie Xin (TAO Dance Theatre, Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui's Eastman) creates a work set to an original score by composer Jiang Shao-feng, whilst Maxine Doyle (Punchdrunk) collaborates with jazz musician and composer Cassie Kinoshi, of the Mercury-nominated SEED Ensemble.