In a vain attempt at bourgeois credibility, Manchester's sharp-dressed, sharp-delivering punk poet Lenny, changed his name to John Cooper Clarke and embarked on a ?polysyllabic excursion though Thrillsville'! Clad in the slum chic of the hipster, he issued the slang anthems of the zip age in the desperate esperanto of bop. Expect a mix of hilarious anecdotes of life in a Northern town interspersed with machine-gun fast delivery of some of his best poems. If you think poetry is dull and boring, or posh and erudite - you haven't seen JCC!