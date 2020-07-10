About this show

An amazing celebration of 35 years of hit records taking you on a journey from Georges early years with Wham to his successful solo career.

Faith – The George Michael Legacy returns with a brand-new production for 2019. A stunning celebration remembering one of the greatest singer-songwriters of all time. This energetic, vibrant musical journey brings to life 35 years of hits from George’s glittering career.

This brand-new feel-good show will have you dancing in the aisles for the biggest party night of the year. Performing all the hits from Freedom! ‘90 to Club Tropicana, Outside to Careless Whisper, the beautiful I Knew You Were Waiting and the show-stopping Somebody To Love all brought to life by our fantastic cast and a sensational live band.