About this show

Sidney and Jane are on their way up, Eva and Geoff are on their way out and the Brewster-Wrights are on their way down. Taking turns to host the annual gathering, the three couples get more festivity than they bargained for, as drink begins to flow faster than chatter and the reluctant revellers collide across the lino in agonisingly funny encounters. Alan Ayckbourn stirs up increasingly explosive cocktails of love and loneliness, as each party provides more biting comedy that the last with the kitchen becoming a hotbed of marital mayhem and domestic disarray.