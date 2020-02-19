About this show

A play about friendship and childhood, set in West Cumbria; about two boys at either end of teenagehood, and the gulf between them in those few years. One day Lyle walks out of his life and up into the high fells. On the edge of a deep tarn he meets Jake who has a gun, a dog and a life as far removed from Lyle's as possible. Over the course of 24 hours, at the mercy of the elements, the lads chip away at each other's certainties until they are no longer sure of who they really are or what the future holds for them. Except that, for now, all they have is each other. In the slip of fragile time between being a child and an adult, Lyle and Jake make a plan...